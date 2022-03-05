Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NUAN. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 526.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,245,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,827 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,730,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,309,000 after buying an additional 1,652,446 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 2,112,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,781,000 after buying an additional 1,511,061 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,847,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,745,000 after buying an additional 1,502,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,610,000 after buying an additional 1,416,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

NUAN opened at $55.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.19. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.14). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 100,317 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $5,486,336.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $313,494.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 991,163 shares of company stock worth $54,455,275 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.