Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,244 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NOV by 111.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 66,949 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NOV by 58.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,539,419 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after buying an additional 565,478 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in NOV during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NOV by 207.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after buying an additional 1,244,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in NOV by 9.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 235,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. COKER & PALMER cut NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

NYSE:NOV opened at $18.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.38. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 2.03.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.77%.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

