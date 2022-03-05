Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 52,352 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,352 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.05% of Schneider National worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schneider National by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,563,000 after purchasing an additional 136,530 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schneider National by 21.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 603,114 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Schneider National by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,817,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,065,000 after purchasing an additional 38,232 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Schneider National by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,009,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 41,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Schneider National by 125.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,494,000 after purchasing an additional 754,011 shares in the last quarter. 26.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.84. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $27.50.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.28%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNDR shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.03.

In other news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $408,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,360. Corporate insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

