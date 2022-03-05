Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,275 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.88% of Harrow Health worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Harrow Health by 18.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its position in Harrow Health by 38.0% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Harrow Health by 10.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 6,343 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $43,703.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HROW opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21. Harrow Health, Inc. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

