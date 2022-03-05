31,329 Shares in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sanmina by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Sanmina by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sanmina by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $353,515.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti began coverage on Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanmina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $39.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $43.63.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

