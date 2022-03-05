Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 513 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.01. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $55.96.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.04.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

