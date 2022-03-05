James K. Sims Buys 5,000 Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) Director James K. Sims bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $45,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AIRG opened at $8.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23. Airgain, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $24.48.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Airgain by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Airgain during the second quarter valued at approximately $984,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Airgain by 51.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP grew its holdings in Airgain by 73.3% during the second quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 468,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Airgain by 29.0% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 87,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 19,741 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIRG shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley lowered shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Airgain in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

