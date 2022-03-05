Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 131,533 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 1,058,500.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 158,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 17,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

