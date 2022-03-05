Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTA) Short Interest Down 63.0% in February

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the January 31st total of 14,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Portage Fintech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of PFTA stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Portage Fintech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portage Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.