Credit Suisse Group Lowers Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target to $25.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CWAN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.
NYSE:CWAN opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $27.68.
In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 2,765 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $47,475.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 343,384 shares of company stock worth $5,991,917.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.
Clearwater Analytics Company Profile
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
