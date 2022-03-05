Credit Suisse Group Lowers Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target to $25.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CWAN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

NYSE:CWAN opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 2,765 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $47,475.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 343,384 shares of company stock worth $5,991,917.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

