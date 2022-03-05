Morgan Stanley Lowers SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target to $220.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 125.78% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.50.
NYSE SE opened at $97.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.08. SEA has a twelve month low of $96.19 and a twelve month high of $372.70.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SE. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in SEA by 809.1% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in SEA by 76.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in SEA in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.
SEA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
