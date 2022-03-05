Morgan Stanley Lowers SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target to $220.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 125.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.50.

NYSE SE opened at $97.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.08. SEA has a twelve month low of $96.19 and a twelve month high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SEA will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SE. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in SEA by 809.1% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in SEA by 76.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in SEA in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

