191,371 Shares in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 191,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Switch at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Switch by 22.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,985,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,417,000 after buying an additional 359,739 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Switch in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Switch in the third quarter valued at $950,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Switch by 8.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in Switch by 24,717.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 26,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 25,953 shares in the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.18.

Switch stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.35 and a beta of 0.68. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.53%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $4,745,400. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

