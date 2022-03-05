Comerica Bank Sells 7,198 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,198 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Hancock Whitney worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $52.91 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.75 and a 200 day moving average of $49.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $318.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HWC shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

