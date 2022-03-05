Comerica Bank Sells 102,417 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 102,417 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.72% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter worth $104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter worth $110,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3,441.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

RUTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ruth’s Hospitality Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $23.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06. The firm has a market cap of $789.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.24. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group (Get Rating)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

