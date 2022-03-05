Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,296 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Genpact were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Genpact by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Genpact by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 102.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 2.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 5.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

G has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

G stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $39.61 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.59.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.