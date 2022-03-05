Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,296 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Genpact were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Genpact by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Genpact by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 102.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 2.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 5.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
G has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.
Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.
In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.
Genpact Company Profile (Get Rating)
Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).
