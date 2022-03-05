Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Short Interest Down 64.1% in February

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the January 31st total of 221,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 717,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $6.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

