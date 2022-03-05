Insider Buying: Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Director Buys $73,400.00 in Stock

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) Director David Saul Levin bought 20,000 shares of Emerald stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.67 per share, with a total value of $73,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Emerald stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.84. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EEX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Emerald by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,589 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Emerald by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 31,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerald by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 39,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Emerald by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 44,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Emerald by 1,186.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 23,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Holding, Inc engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

