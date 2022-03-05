Insider Selling: Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Director Sells $84,175.00 in Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) Director George Mark Mickelson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $84,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Bristow Group stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.59. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.28. Bristow Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.22). Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 9.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,722,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,893,000 after acquiring an additional 98,456 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About Bristow Group (Get Rating)

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

