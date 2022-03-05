NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

NPCE has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NeuroPace from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NPCE. KCK LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the 4th quarter worth about $56,661,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in NeuroPace by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,309,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after buying an additional 638,867 shares during the period. Revelation Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NeuroPace during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,719,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in NeuroPace by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 17,358 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in NeuroPace by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 359,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 112,053 shares during the period. 49.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NPCE opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.20, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NeuroPace has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

