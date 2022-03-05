Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of CSV opened at $51.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $852.75 million, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.28. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $66.33.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 24.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.19%.

In other news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $26,031.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Manceaux sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $55,624.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Carriage Services by 226.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

