StockNews.com Lowers Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vector Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Vector Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.07. Vector Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vector Group by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after acquiring an additional 789,014 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vector Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,747,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,152,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Vector Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,607,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,994,000 after acquiring an additional 366,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vector Group by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after acquiring an additional 351,590 shares in the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

