StockNews.com Lowers Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vector Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Vector Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.
Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.07. Vector Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39.
About Vector Group (Get Rating)
Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.
