StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. Yiren Digital has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yiren Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Yiren Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Yiren Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Yiren Digital by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Yiren Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. 1.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

