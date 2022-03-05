Jason E. Schugel Sells 2,500 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ally Financial stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.91.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 852.7% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,192,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,795 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2,563.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,938,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,701 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,193,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,694 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,171,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,584,000 after buying an additional 1,236,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

