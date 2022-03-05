Jason E. Schugel Sells 2,500 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ally Financial stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.91.
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 852.7% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,192,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,795 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2,563.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,938,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,701 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,193,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,694 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,171,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,584,000 after buying an additional 1,236,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.
Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
