Insider Selling: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) SVP Sells $133,745.40 in Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) SVP Timothy Williams sold 12,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $133,745.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $10.84 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $606.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VNDA. Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3,824.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

