Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.20 Million Stake in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,773,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,181 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 1.39% of Sesen Bio worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth $3,635,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the second quarter valued at $303,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 463.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,687,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

SESN stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $114.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.61.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

