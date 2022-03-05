Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Stock Position in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,563 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.78% of AquaBounty Technologies worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 75.90 and a quick ratio of 75.44. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

