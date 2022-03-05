UBS Group AG Has $10.94 Million Stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,458 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 2.90% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $10,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEO. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 59,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 13.8% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 54,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. 26.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adams Natural Resources Fund news, CFO Brian Stephen Hook sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $86,471.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen T. Mcgahran sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $64,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEO opened at $20.41 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $20.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

