Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.02.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $62.21 on Wednesday. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,588,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,597,000 after buying an additional 259,180 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,748,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,808,000 after purchasing an additional 571,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,733,000 after purchasing an additional 33,738 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,102,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,114,000 after purchasing an additional 42,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,598,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000,000 after purchasing an additional 910,813 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

