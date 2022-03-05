Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $205.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OKTA. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities raised shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $158.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Okta has a 1-year low of $152.51 and a 1-year high of $287.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.84 and a 200-day moving average of $225.99. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $212,955.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

