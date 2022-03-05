Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) SVP Sells $311,400.00 in Stock

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $77.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.71. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $85.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.75 and a 200-day moving average of $65.91.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 58.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,973,000 after purchasing an additional 164,258 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $2,512,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Boise Cascade Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.