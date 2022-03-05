Gregory B. Maffei Sells 4,454 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $257,931.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zillow Group stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average of $71.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.44 and a beta of 1.33. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $159.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on Z. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

About Zillow Group (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.