UBS Group AG Has $12.03 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.74% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $12,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 660.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $119.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.96. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $104.80 and a one year high of $131.07.

