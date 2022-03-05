Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) to Buy

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.58% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.32. Plus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plus Therapeutics by 824.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 635,761 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plus Therapeutics (PSTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.