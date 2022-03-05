Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $34.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SHC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays cut Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

SHC opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.43 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.40. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $241.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.90 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. Sotera Health’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 664,248 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 9,937,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,865,000 after purchasing an additional 532,903 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,972,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,739,000 after purchasing an additional 150,724 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 370.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,514,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,380,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,065,000 after purchasing an additional 199,525 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

