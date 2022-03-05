Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $150.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $135.50 to $150.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ANET. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.18.

Shares of ANET opened at $118.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.56. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total value of $1,815,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total value of $191,351.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,075 shares of company stock valued at $54,958,569 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Arista Networks by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

