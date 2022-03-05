Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 15,980 Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 501.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Gray Television by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Gray Television by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, COO Robert Lawrence Smith sold 44,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $1,055,226.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 4,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $100,615.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,055 shares of company stock worth $2,343,342 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 58.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $25.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.25 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.73%. Gray Television’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

