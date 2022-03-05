I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Stock Price Down 6.5%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.85 and last traded at $24.02. 3,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 779,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.66.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.46.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 32.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

