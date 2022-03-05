Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Down to $9.39

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.39, but opened at $9.10. Burford Capital shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 873 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Burford Capital by 134.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Burford Capital during the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Burford Capital by 136.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 220,145 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Burford Capital by 31.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,038,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after buying an additional 247,489 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Burford Capital by 2.7% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 199,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period.

Burford Capital Company Profile (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.