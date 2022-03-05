Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) Shares Gap Down to $9.39

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.39, but opened at $9.10. Burford Capital shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 873 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52.
Burford Capital Company Profile (NYSE:BUR)
Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.
