TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 17,568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 249,538 shares.The stock last traded at $14.27 and had previously closed at $14.57.

CGBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TCG BDC in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $751.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.25%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.41%.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,770.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGBD. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in TCG BDC by 281.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 540,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 398,700 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TCG BDC in the third quarter valued at $3,296,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TCG BDC by 15.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,316,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after purchasing an additional 174,758 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TCG BDC in the second quarter valued at $2,121,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 105,354 shares in the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

