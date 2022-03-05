Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 102,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,291,173 shares.The stock last traded at $9.11 and had previously closed at $9.16.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.90.

Get Frontline alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.80 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Frontline by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Frontline by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 352,631 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 57,353 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 69,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.