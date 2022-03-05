MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mednax’s American Anesthesiology divestiture should help it reduce its risk profile and streamline its operations as well. The move helped it mitigate cash losses induced by the pandemic. It also divested its Radiology Solutions medical group to focus more on its core business. Divestitures also help the company reduce its debt burden. Revenues have been benefiting from inorganic growth through strategic acquisitions. It continues to expand its telemedicine services, which will bring in more profits. Mednax expects its Adjusted EBITDA for 2022 to be at least $270 million, indicating an increase from the 2021 level of $265.5 million. It reported strong Q4 results on the back of higher patient volumes. However, its shares have underperformed the industry in a year.”

MD has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised MEDNAX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.63.

Shares of MEDNAX stock opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. MEDNAX has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $498.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 59,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $1,583,570.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,122 shares of company stock worth $6,478,687. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 5,380.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1,246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

