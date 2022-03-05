Stifel Nicolaus Raises Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $34.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WMB. Bank of America upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.79.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $33.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $3,040,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,755 shares of company stock valued at $8,483,584. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,818,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047,294 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Williams Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,201,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $705,616,000 after acquiring an additional 805,296 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,090,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $676,795,000 after acquiring an additional 227,198 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc increased its stake in Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 23,404,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,393,000 after acquiring an additional 387,267 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,035,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $598,316,000 after acquiring an additional 577,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

