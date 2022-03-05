ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $94.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ICF's government business remains strong, courtesy of improvement in business development pipeline and win rate. The company has multi-year relationships with several other government and commercial clients. Global presence and diversity of markets ensures diversified and consistent revenue growth for the company. Buyouts help enhance subject matter knowledge, expand offerings and provide scale in particular geographies. However, investments in capture and proposal activities, infrastructure and intellectual property development, loyalty program and acquisitions have increased ICF's operating costs and expenses. This is likely to keep the company's bottom line under pressure going forward. The company's shares have declined in the year-to-date period as well as in the trailing 12-month period.”

Get ICF International alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered ICF International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, raised their price objective on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.50.

ICFI opened at $90.03 on Tuesday. ICF International has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $108.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.91 and a 200-day moving average of $96.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). ICF International had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ICF International will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 15.01%.

In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $511,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 75,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in ICF International by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 113,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,094,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in ICF International during the 3rd quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ICF International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICF International (Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICF International (ICFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.