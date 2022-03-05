Captrust Financial Advisors Has $564,000 Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 485.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Antero Resources were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 226.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,621,610 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,403,000 after buying an additional 19,779 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,710,000 after buying an additional 598,034 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $2,432,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 400,511 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 26,892 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

AR stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $25.53.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.81.

Antero Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.