Captrust Financial Advisors Has $555,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.9% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period.

VIGI stock opened at $76.08 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $75.44 and a twelve month high of $93.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.12 and its 200-day moving average is $86.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $5.397 dividend. This represents a $21.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

