Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after buying an additional 144,478 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $696,593,000 after buying an additional 130,849 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 949,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,999,000 after buying an additional 124,936 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,140,000 after purchasing an additional 94,652 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 205,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,076,000 after purchasing an additional 92,836 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.88.

Shares of SMG opened at $138.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.97. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $126.57 and a twelve month high of $254.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

