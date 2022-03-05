Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $827,000 in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 403,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,666,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,996,000 after buying an additional 15,322,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 196.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,714,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,165,000 after purchasing an additional 36,248,561 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 294.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 39,165,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,212,000 after purchasing an additional 29,247,393 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 626.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,108,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,721,000 after purchasing an additional 25,962,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2,189.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,157,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,522,000 after purchasing an additional 23,101,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile (Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.