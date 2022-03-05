AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in AutoNation were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter worth $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter worth $59,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in AutoNation by 20.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

NYSE:AN opened at $113.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

