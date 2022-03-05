Target Global Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:TGAAU) Short Interest Down 45.2% in February

Target Global Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:TGAAU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the January 31st total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 227,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGAAU. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth $13,944,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,948,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target Global Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,960,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Target Global Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,761,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Target Global Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,964,000.

Shares of TGAAU stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Target Global Acquisition I has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97.

