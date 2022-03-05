Twin Vee PowerCats Co (NASDAQ:VEEE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Twin Vee PowerCats Co (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the January 31st total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEE. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Twin Vee PowerCats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twin Vee PowerCats during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of Twin Vee PowerCats in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Vee PowerCats stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. Twin Vee PowerCats has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $7.58.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. Twin Vee PowerCats Co is based in FORT PIERCE, FL.

